After two weeks of no drought-related issues in Colorado, 'abnormal dryness' has once again crept back into the state.
Per the latest US Drought Monitor report, 20.05 percent of the state is considered 'abnormally dry,' which is a level below the first tier of technical drought. This dryness spans most of the southwest quadrant of Colorado.
While it's never ideal to see dryness on the rise, this level of abnormal dryness still leaves the state much better off compared to what's been seen in recent months. Three months ago, 55.93 percent of the state was experiencing abnormal dryness, with 44 percent of that area being dry enough to be considered 'in drought.' Again, that compares to zero percent of the state being in the Drought-1 phase or worse at this time.
It's likely drought conditions will worsen before they get better, with the three-month National Weather Service outlook calling for hotter, drier months to come in Colorado.
Find more information on the US Drought Monitor website here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.