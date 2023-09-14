As OutThere Colorado writers have noted many times before – always make sure you're giving wild animals space, generally meaning about 30 yards for non-predator big game species and about 100 yards for predators. Whatever you do, definitely don't hop out of your vehicle and start charging toward an apex predator with your toddler.
Unfortunately, some people seem to be a bit lacking in common sense, doing just that – hopping out of their vehicle as a group of presumed tourists at Yellowstone National Park and charging toward a mother grizzly bear and her two cubs while one of the runners is holding a small child in his arms.
Thankfully, the bears quickly flee the scene before any sort of negative encounter can occur. A clip posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, by Yashar Ali (@yashar) also captures what appears to be some sort of park vehicle in pursuit of the tourists.
This is absolutely insane.— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 13, 2023
A group of tourists in Yellowstone was spotted exiting their cars and sprinting towards a mama bear and her two cubs.
One of the tourists had a child in his arms. pic.twitter.com/jZhP3skfdH
Acting this way around wildlife can result in criminal charges related to animal harassment, perhaps even something related to child endangerment.
Whether you're in a wild space or a deer is walking down your neighborhood street, don't interfere with the natural behavior of a wild animal. If an animal is altering its behavior due to your presence, this probably means that you're too close.
