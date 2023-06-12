Widespread showers and thunderstorms are ushering in the potential for flooding along the Palmer Divide on Monday, with the National Weather Service (NWS) warning Coloradans in some areas to move to higher ground.
A Flood Watch is in effect for a large area of the central, east central, north central, and northeast portion of the state until midnight on Monday. What the service is calling "excessive rainfall" is expected to continue, and could cause rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations to flood.
The areas highlighted in green on the map below are included in the watch:
"Torrential rainfall is possible with any thunderstorm this AM into this evening, along with the risk for flash flooding. While the highest risk of flash flooding is across Teller and El Paso Counties, a localized flash flooding risk is possible anywhere across the plains," NWS said.
Anyone in these areas should remain aware of their surroundings, and be prepared for flooding to take place.
"Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles," the service said.
A Flood Warning has been issued for Central Elbert County and North Central El Paso County until 2:00 p.m.. According to NWS, a Flood Warning is issued over a Flood Watch when flooding is considered imminent or is already happening.
In El Paso County, between 1 and 3 inches of rain have already fallen at a rate of around 1 to 2 inches per hour. An additional 0.5 to 1.5 additional inches could fall in the warned area, the service said.
"Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life," the warning reads.
The area highlighted in red on the map below are included in the warning:
Burn scar areas should also be avoided on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
"Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry gulches is possible. Heavy rains may trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain," officials said.
Find additional updates on the National Weather Service website.
