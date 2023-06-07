According to recreation resource Boulder Area Trail Conditions, cows were causing issues at a popular local spot on Tuesday.
The service reported that Meadowlark Trail between the Coalton Trailhead and Key Bank was closed due to aggressive cattle. While it was later reopened, it appears as if at least one person was attacked during the Tuesday incident.
The Twitter page shared two accounts from locals who had encounters with the fiesty animals in recent days.
Becca Fuchs described her reported encounter with the herd on Saturday as "definitely near death," noting that a member of the herd knocked her on her back and nearly struck her with its hooves.
Another Twitter user, Alaa Ahmed, chimed in to note that she sustained a broken collarbone among other injuries in a similar encounter on Tuesday morning, also mentioning that she was eventually rescued by other bikers and runners on the trail.
Both individuals were reportedly running on the trail at the time of each respective attack.
A follow-up report from the Boulder Daily Camera confirms that a jogger was indeed attacked on the trail by cattle on Tuesday morning and hospitalized as a result, though their report did not identify the person that was involved.
Their report also included a statement from local ranger Erin Hartnett, who noted that the jogger involved in the Tuesday incident was doing nothing wrong and that the cows – numbering at about 15 to 20 – were likely being protective of young calves.
While signs exist in the area that warn the public about potentially aggressive cattle, the cattle were transferred off of the trail and to a fenced area by the rancher leasing the land until calves are older.
While cattle might not be a common hazard on Colorado trails, the best course of action is to give any animal encountered on a hike, ride, or run plenty of space. Animals – whether they're wild, farm animals, or pets – can be unpredictable.
In a situation of this nature, one should stop before reaching the livestock, allowing them time to clear the trail or finding another route around the group.
Meadowlark Trail is a 'moderate' rated 5.5-mile out-and-back trail located southeast of Boulder, near Louisville, according to AllTrails.com.
