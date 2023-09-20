While moose aren't considered predators, many consider them to be the most dangerous animal in Colorado due to defensive and aggressive behavior.
This risk associated with living around a moose population was put on display on Wednesday morning, when a woman was attacked while walking her dog on South Saint Vrain Trail near Ward. Ward is about 12 miles west-northwest from the city of Boulder.
The attack occurred when the woman and her dog surprised a cow moose on the trail, with sudden encounters of this nature being a commonality in moose attacks. The moose responded by charging the woman, head-butting her and stomping on her several times.
After the attack, the woman was able to walk to a nearby neighbor's house and reported the incident to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office. The woman was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The dog sustained minor injuries and was reported to be leashed at the time of the encounter.
Wildlife officers responded to the scene following the attack, but were unable to find the moose. Signs were placed in the area in order to warn others of a potentially aggressive moose that may be lurking nearby.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, moose can consider dogs to be a threat, with the presence of a canine also increasing the likelihood of an attack, in addition to a surprise close encounter. Because of this, it's important to keep dogs on a leash in moose country.
Cow moose can be particularly aggressive and defensive if they have young nearby. While hiking near riparian areas, be extra cautious about running into a moose, as these areas tend to be where moose can be found eating or resting.
If you encounter an aggressive moose, report it to your local wildlife office.
