According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a sexual predator has been targeting lone female hikers in the Conifer and Evergreen areas over recent months, with the suspect remaining at-large.
To date, deputies have taken seven reports of a male suspect confronting lone female hikers on trails in Flying J Ranch Park, along with another reported incident that took place at Alderfer/Three Sisters Park. Both of these parks are found southwest of Denver and are separated by about five miles.
The first reported incident took place on April 3rd, with the suspect approaching a female hiker while nude, touching her buttocks. The suspect then fled the area, with law enforcement unable to locate him.
On June 13th, another incident was reported in which a naked suspect confronted a female and started masturbating. A man believed to be the same suspect then approached lone female hikers on three separate occasions on July 18th, engaging in similar behavior, also fondling two of the victims. On July 24th, another female hiker was confronted in a similar incident, this time, with the suspect attempting to rip her clothing off.
While this situation is disturbing in itself, authorities also noted that it's especially problematic with how the suspect appears to be getting more aggressive with each encounter.
Each time the suspect has engaged with a female hiker, he's been able to run into the woods to escape capture.
The suspect has been described as a white male, 20-30 years of age, with an athletic build and dark hair. Sometimes, he has been wearing a dark-colored backpack.
Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact authorities immediately at 303-271-0211.
The sheriff's office also provided tips for staying safe while hiking, including to avoid hiking alone, to stay on the trail, to bring a phone, to be aware of surroundings, and to report suspicious activity.
Here's a full list of 12 tips from OutThere Colorado regarding how to prevent a trail attack.
