According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, heavy rainfall over recent days and weeks has resulted in high creek flow destroying all bridge crossings that travel over Cherry Creek in Castlewood Canyon State Park, which is located near Franktown. As a result, there's no way to cross over the creek in the park at this time and there probably won't be for several weeks.
Work to repair the damage won't be able to proceed until water levels recede, which may mean bridges won't be able to reopen until August.
As a result of the bridges being out, all 'loop' trails at the park should be treated as out-and-back trails. It's also worth noting that Creek Bottom Trail sustained heavy damage.
Water levels of Cherry Creek were observed at a depth of 9.5 feet last week, above a norm of two to three feet – in other words, about three-to-four times the norm. According to the National Weather Service, 14 inches of rain have fallen at the park thus far this year, with the majority of that rain coming in recent weeks.
The Castlewood Canyon State Park area is no stranger to flooding and excessive water causing major issues, with the spot being the site of a historic dam failure that ultimately sent a wall of water up to 15 feet high crashing toward Denver in 1933. Remnants of the dam can be seen at the park.
