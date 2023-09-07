With the recent closure announcement from Bluebird Backcountry Ski Area, fans of the popular Boot Tan Fest – a celebration that invites women and femmes to strip down for a nude lap of skiing or snowboarding down the mountain – have been curious about the fate of the event.
In breaking news that's sure to be met with joy from hopeful participants, Boot Tan Fest has announced that they've found a new home for the event for 2024 – Sunlight Mountain in Glenwood Springs.
While there haven't been many details released about the upcoming event yet, it's set to take place on March 29 and 30. In the past, the event has included slopesports, vendors, food trucks, music, giveaways, and more.
"We'd like to tip our hats to our good friends over at Bluebird Backcountry. They've been our trusty home for Boot Tan Fest these past three years, and we couldn't have asked for a better partner. They saw our vision, helped us lasso up the best darn day of the year for all you snow-loving women and femmes out there, and we're mighty grateful for that. It saddens our hearts to see their doors close, but we'll carry that gratitude with us, like a prized gold nugget in our hearts, for creating a safe, welcoming, and downright inclusive haven for us trailblazers," reads a statement from the fest regarding their history with their former partner ski area.
While the now-closed Bluebird Backcountry offered a unique backcountry skiing atmosphere for the Boot Tan Fest event, the move to Sunlight Mountain will come with several key benefits.
First, it's likely the event will no-longer be backcountry skiing-focused, making the snowbound activities more accessible for a wider range of slopesport enthusiasts. Second, the event's location in the Glenwood Springs area will mean more local options when it comes to lodging.
According to the Boot Tan Fest website, more than 2,000 are expected to attend the 2024 event, up from "400-plus" last year.
Tickets for the event aren't on sale yet, but those interested can join the mailing list on the Boot Tan Fest website. Stay tuned for more info in upcoming months.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.