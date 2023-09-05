Fall is underway and everyone in the mountainous areas of the American West knows what that means – the potential for snow.
According to a social media post from Utah's Snowbird Resort, they got enough snow to require a shovel this week. Images posted on the morning of September 4 show coverage across the ground at the summit of the Mineral Basin lift, as well as a resort employee proudly holding a shovel beside a humble pile of snow.
Several other Utah resorts also reported getting some fresh flakes.
Now – it's still a long time before there will be enough snow to actually take some powder turns, but the recent flakes on Utah ski slopes are sure to be enough to get any slopesport enthusiast excited for a nearing season.
Coloradans should anticipate the first lifts to start spinning before October's end. Colorado resorts like Arapahoe Basin, Loveland Ski Area, and Wolf Creek tend to be the first to open nationwide.
