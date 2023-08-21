It's hard to put a value on the role of a mascot when the game is tight and the home team could really use a motivational boost from a rowdy audience. Perhaps that's why the country's highest paid mascot reportedly makes about 56 percent more than the President of the United States while cheering on a popular Colorado team.
According to reporting from Sports Illustrated, Denver Nuggets mascot Rocky the Mountain Lion takes home $625,000 annually. Not only is Rocky the league's highest-paid mascot ahead of the Atlanta Hawk's Harry the Hawk mascot, making $600,000, Rocky is also the highest-paid mascot across all American professional sports leagues.
Rocky's annual income is about 10 times the league norm for mascots, at $60,000, and it's only about $300,000 less than what the typical rookie player makes. Rocky's pay sounds even more wild when compared to average player salaries of athletes in the WNBA – $102,751 in 2022, according to NBC Sports. In other words, Rocky's earnings could more than cover a starting five, plus a bench player in the WNBA if those players were all making the 2022 average.
Granted, it's worth noting that Rocky isn't just getting paid for pumping up the crowds at games – he's also making the team a lot of money elsewhere in the form of public appearances and meet-and-greets. An October 2022 report from KDVR states that it generally costs $750 an hour for a Rocky appearance, with meet-and-greets on game day starting at $135.
Maybe Rocky's antics have been worth it though. After all, the Nuggets did just win their first NBA championship last season.
What does it say about our priorities in this state and across the country when a mascot makes more than law enforcement, teaching and many medical professions?
