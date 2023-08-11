The opening of the 2023-2024 ski season in Colorado may only be a couple months away, but there's still one American resort that remains open for its 2022-2023 season – at least through the end of this weekend.
Oregon's Timberline Lodge has announced that their closing day will be August 13. Their location on Mt. Hood, which is known for holding skiable snow late into the year, is what allows them to stay open into mid-August some years, though their typical season ends in May.
This year, the resort reports that they got 706 inches of snow, well-above their historical average of 404 inches, hence the long season.
If you're looking to plan a last-minute trip to get some turns in, summer lift tickets at Timberline Lodge cost $100 and can be purchased on-site.
Those hopeful to ski in Colorado will likely have to wait until the final week of October for the next ski season to start.
