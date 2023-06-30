The Nonhuman Rights Project (NhRP), an animal activist organization, has recently set its sites at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs with a new lawsuit that calls for the zoo to release its five African elephants.
"Missy, Lucky, Kimba, LouLou, and Jambo have endured a lifetime of trauma in captivity since they were ripped away from their families and natural habitats as babies in the 70s and 80s. Transferred between exotic animal auctions, traveling circuses, and zoos over the years, now they spend every day in a small, barren exhibit at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo—an environment that simply cannot meet the complex needs of these extraordinarily intelligent beings," NhRP said in a Facebook post announcing the lawsuit.
The group is alleging that the elephants at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo exhibit noticeable signs of trauma like rocking, swaying, and head bobbing. They also claim that the elephants suffer from arthritis and colic due to long-term captivity.
The organization specified that the elephants are "entitled" to be released to a Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries (GFAS) accredited sanctuary.
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has since responded to the lawsuit with a statement on their website on Thursday.
"Anyone can sue anyone for anything. Those who know us know the truth about us. NhRP is the same organization that targeted, publicly attacked and sued Fresno Chaffee Zoo and Bronx Zoo – and NhRP lost in court both times. We exist to advance animal welfare and conservation."
"We openly share public updates about our elephants on social media and in member newsletters, but in case you’re unfamiliar with our Zoo, we provide specialized care for this special group of elephants in a myriad of ways," zoo officials said.
According to the zoo, their elephant care team gives specific care to each of their elephants based on preferences and needs, including exercise and stimulation.
The zoo also reported that the elephants are moved regularly to different outdoor and indoor spaces, including a yard that guests cannot see.
"This nearly 2-acre yard is not visible to guests, and it’s full of tall grasses and lush trees, where the elephants are free to roam as long as they want to. Depending on how much rain we’ve received that year, the elephants might visit several times per month. The limit on the number of times per month they visit is also part of the plan to maintain the novelty of this area for them, which makes it physically and mentally stimulating."
According to the statement, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has a clean report of inspection from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), and has been an accredited organization for 35 years.
"Over the multi-day inspection of the entire Zoo with four dedicated inspectors, one AZA elephant expert is assigned the job of evaluating our elephant program in detail. They did not have a single concern," it says.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.