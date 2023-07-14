A coalition of equine advocacy groups is calling for the suspension of the Bureau of Land Management's (BLM) helicopter round ups ahead of an intense heatwave that is expected to impact the Western U.S. this weekend.
The bureau is currently in the middle of a wild horse management project in the Antelope Complex of Nevada, where they plan to gather and remove around 1,107 horses and treat 15 mares with fertility control medicine.
"The purpose of the gather is to prevent undue or unnecessary degradation of the public lands associated with excess wild horses and to restore a thriving natural ecological balance and multiple-use relationship on public lands," the BLM website reads.
The advocacy groups Animal Wellness Action, The Wild Beauty Foundation, and Advocates for Wild Equines are now speaking out against the project, saying that expected temperatures compounded with the exertion of the round-up process will be life-threatening to the horses this weekend.
“If the BLM is serious about adhering to its own animal welfare rules, it will immediately suspend its operations in the Antelope Complex until the weather turns and temperatures drop,” said Scott Beckstead, director of campaigns for Animal Wellness Action and an equine welfare specialist in a news release.
“Chasing these animals, including foals, heavily pregnant mares, and elderly animals, through extreme heat will inevitably lead to their suffering and deaths. We call on the BLM to do the right thing and ground the helicopters until conditions improve.”
They also claim that if BLM does not suspend the project during the heatwave, it will no longer comply with its own Comprehensive Animal Welfare Program (CAWP), which states that horse captures can't happen if temps are below 10 degrees or above 95 degrees.
“As it relates to summer roundups, the scientific data is clear that horses can die from the combined effects of sustained exertion and high temperatures, and therefore any roundup scheduled during extreme summer temperatures should be suspended or canceled. Any injury or death to a horse should be considered a major CAWP violation and grounds for an investigation of the BLM by an outside source," said Britta Starke, legislative liaison for Advocates for Wild Equines.
BLM has not publicly responded or agreed to suspend horse gathers until the heat subsides.
(3) comments
They will chase them until they refuse to run :/
I agree with this one. Take a break until it cools down some. Not fit for man or animal to be running around in this heat.
Back in the 1970's we were signing petitions as gradeschoolers to 'save the wild horses'. it worked.. now what? :/
