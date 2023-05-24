The Trust for Public Land has released their 2023 ParkScore Index, which helps to rank the country's 100 largest cities in terms of park quality as it relates to acreage, investment, amenities, access, and equity.
Don't be fooled by its urban landscape – Denver puts quite a bit of effort into making sure locals have quality green space nearby. Denver ranked 13th nationwide on the ParkScore index – a bit above last year's 18th-place rank. Denver's 2023 ranking was boosted by improvements in park access that came with the construction of four new city parks. An estimated 92 percent of Denver's population now lives within a 10-minute walk from a park, an increase over last year's 89 percent and well above the national average of 76 percent. An increased financial investment in Denver parks also helped to boost the Mile High City's score.
Elsewhere in Colorado, Aurora slipped from a rank of 33rd in 2022 to 42nd in 2023. Meanwhile, Colorado Springs climbed from 58th to 51st.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
Coloradans familiar with Colorado Springs might be quick to question how a city that's so in tune with outdoor recreation could rank so much lower than Denver and Aurora. Olympic City USA was dinged for lack of park amenities and lack of overall park investment – the city spends $106 per person on its parks, compared to a national average of $108. It's also worth noting that Colorado Springs is relatively average when it comes to access to parks, with 78 percent of residents living within a 10-minute walk of a park. And don't forget – many of the trails on mountains that lie close to the city aren't part of the city park system.
Nationwide, Washington, DC had the highest park score, followed by Minnesota's St. Paul and Minneapolis. Gilbert, Arizona ranked the lowest, followed by Irving, Texas and Fresno, California.
Explore the rankings here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.