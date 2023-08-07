According to the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center, another heat wave is set to strike much of the southern region of the United States in upcoming days.
While a first wave of heat that doesn't include Colorado is set to hit the south between August 10 and 14, most of Colorado is included in the 'hazardous weather outlook' for August 15 through August 19 due to potential excessive heat.
The warning is currently calling for temperatures in the 90s and possibly triple-digits, though this is still a ways out, so this is subject to change.
As this date nears, find the short-term hazardous weather outlook map on the Weather Prediction Center website here.
