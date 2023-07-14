A person was injured on Friday morning after falling from the basket of a hot air balloon that was lifted from the ground by a strong gust of wind.
Crews from Mountain View Fire Rescue (MVFR) were called to the scene of a reported hot air balloon crash in Erie at approximately 7 a.m.
The incident occurred at Weld County Road 5 and Colliers Parkway, according to MVFR. It was initially reported that there were multiple injuries, but upon arrival, crews only found one injured party.
MVFR is reporting that a gust of wind pulled the balloon free from crew members.
"When they worked to gain control the basket lifted off the ground less than 10 feet, and one crew member fell, sustaining minor injuries. An MVFR medic unit took her to the hospital," officials said.
No further information has been made available.
A similar incident unfolded early Friday morning in Lafayette when wind forced a balloon to land quickly. Two passengers were injured.
