With a finalized wolf reintroduction plan set to be implemented in Colorado by the end of 2023, many might wonder if the reintroduction of other species could be on the horizon.
While some members of the public have toyed with the idea of a grizzly bear reintroduction, that seems like a long-shot. The reintroduction of another predator – the wolverine – may be more realistic, with officials currently in talks with partners and stakeholders to investigate whether or not it's feasible, per the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website.
The last time a stable population of the wolverine – the largest member of the weasel family – was recorded to be present in Colorado was 1919, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Since then, multiple survey efforts have yielded no confirmed sightings. That being said, in 2009, a wolverine was tracked traveling into the Centennial State from Grand Teton National Park – about 300 miles away.
While single wolverine obviously doesn't represent a stable population, it begs the question of whether or not Colorado could support the species once again.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Colorado has an estimated carrying capacity that could support 100 members of this feisty carnivore species living in the state. With these animals needing large areas of cold, rocky habitat to survive, they're likely to be pushed to Colorado's highest-elevation areas should they return – naturally or through reintroduction. Once present in Colorado, the wolverines would be feasting on the state's smaller mammals and birds, though they have been known to kill deer that are weak or caught in snow.
Given that both male and female wolverines having extremely large ranges – 500 and 150 square miles, respectively, members of this territorial and solitary species need plenty of space to thrive. While larger populations exist in Alaska, only about 400 wild wolverines are estimated to live in the lower 48 states.
Could Colorado be the place that wolverines need in order to increase population numbers, potentially giving the species a better chance for long-term survival?
March 2023 reporting from Grand Junction's The Daily Sentinel indicates that reintroduction into Colorado could "make significant contributions to wolverine conservation." In the same report, the publication notes that Colorado Parks and Wildlife is exploring the idea of reintroduction after the Polis administration expressed interest in the idea, with the administration going as far as updating a previous plan and sending it off for review by officials.
If wolverines were to be reintroduced into the state of Colorado, there are many steps that would need to take place first. But for now, it looks like the reintroduction of this 25 to 35-pound predator is still a possibility.
Expect more talk on the subject to take place in upcoming months and years, with the US Fish and Wildlife Service set to make a decision by November 2023 that may officially protect the wolverine as a 'threatened species' under the Endangered Species Act. Whether the wolverine gets federally listed or not will have a big impact in the various ways that Colorado could proceed with a possible reintroduction.
Learn more about the wolverine on the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website here.
