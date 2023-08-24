Those looking to own a unique part of Colorado history will want to check out Rock Island Auction Company's 'August Premier Auction' from August 25 to 27, with two items from iconic Colorado lawman Harvey "Arapahoe Harve" Faucett set to be sold.
One item is a golden badge that was given to Faucett by the Leadville police in 1884 for his local services, which would ultimately include arrest of Doc Holliday later in the same year. While Holliday was arrested by Harve for shooting someone in a shootout, Harve would later aid Holliday in getting to Denver after his acquittal. The golden badge contains six diamonds, five of which are on a five-point star, with a larger diamond in the center. The badge is expected to be auctioned off to the tune of $25,000 to $45,000.
A second item that will be available is an engraved 'Peabody-Martini "Kill Deer" rifle' that was given to Faucett by Zechariah 'Zach' Chafee, also known as the "College Kid." The rifle was a gift for Faucett related to his role in the transportation of the body of Professor Henry Newton for burial. The journey involved traveling hundreds of miles by wagon, much of which was spent in a running battle with raiders. The auctioning company expects the rifle to be sold in the $30,000 to $50,000 range.
A bid can be placed on the badge here and on the rifle here.
