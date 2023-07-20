At 1:27 p.m., the National Weather Service announced that a 'severe thunderstorm watch' has been issued for nearly the entire eastern half of Colorado, impacting 5.13 million people, close to 1,500 schools, and 78 hospitals. To put that in perspective, the total population of Colorado is around 5.8 million.
A couple of tornados are possible, as well as hail up to apple-size and scattered wind gusts of up to 75 miles per hour.
The severe thunderstorm watch is set to be active through 9 p.m. on Thursday.
See the impacted area below:
Find additional updates on the National Weather Service website.
(1) comment
2:36PM in Canon City. Looks like dark thunderstorm clouds to the Southeast.
Clouds beginning to pile up the Northwest.
Time will tell. Just an update.
