According to Colorado State Patrol, eastbound I-70 was forced to switch to one-lane travel on Thursday morning after a wreck involving a semi-truck left Colorado's iconic Palisade peaches strewn across the road.
Images from the wreck show the truck's front end smashed in, with the trailer it was towing flipped on its side and peaches slipping out on the approach to the Morrison exit.
"Area should smell good until the sun bakes the lost load," wrote Colorado State Patrol regarding the incident.
Thankfully, the trucker only sustained minor injuries.
As of 11:45 a.m., the right lane of I-70 remained closed in the area of the wreck.
