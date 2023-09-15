According to the Denver Police Department, an arrest has been made after two people were found shot to death on the South Platte River Trail that travels across the Denver metro area.
Tanner Fielder, 31, has been arrested in relation to the September 6 death of Lluvia Robles-Banuelos, 31, and the September 9 death of Jeremy Hutcheson, 43, both of whom were found deceased with gunshot wounds in the vicinity of the trail. Upon the discovery of Hutcheson, police noted that they believed the two cases were related.
The arrest followed another 'shots fired' incident on the same trail that took place around 10 p.m. on September 12. Upon investigation, an individual was spotted leaving the scene. No victim was found related to this third incident.
Evidence was left behind by the suspect and expedited forensic analysis connected that evidence with evidence from the two homicides, leading police to arrest Fielder on September 14. Fielder was taken into custody without incident by Blackhawk Police and Denver Police officers.
He is being held on two counts of investigation of murder in the first degree, according to the Denver Police, with the Denver District Attorney set to make the final determination in the charges.
