More than 14 years after 49-year-old Larry Fuller was shot death while walking home from a bar in Ignacio, police have identified and arrested the potential shooter.
According to a news release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Fuller was killed on January 1, 2009, just over an hour into the new year. He was reportedly walking home from the Sidekick Bar on Goddard Avenue when he was shot. He died at the scene.
Investigators suspect that his death may have been the result of an altercation that took place at the bar earlier that night.
In February of this year, the Ignacio Police Department asked the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to assist on the case.
On May 18, law enforcement arrested 38-year-old suspect David Hendren at the Navajo Nation in Arizona for Fuller's murder.
"Through the course of this years-long investigation, witness interviews were conducted by CBI, which subsequently led to Hendren's identification and arrest," the release said.
Hendren is now facing first degree murder charges, and is awaiting extradition to Durango by the La Plata County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.