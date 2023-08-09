Roughly two weeks after a search for an aggressive sexual predator targeting lone female hikers was announced, an arrest has been made that may be related to the case.
According to Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a person they've described as a 'prolific sexual predator' was arrested on the evening of August 8. The arrest followed two separate incidents on the same night that involved the suspect allegedly exposing himself to two lone female hikers at Stapleton Park near Beaver Brook Trail, which is near Genesee and Golden.
Deputies were dispatched to the scene at 6:15 p.m. after getting a 911 call from one of the victims. According to her account, the suspect approached her while she was hiking and exposed himself before starting to masturbate. The victim then fled the scene and reported what happened to authorities.
Based on the timeline provided by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the suspect approached a second victim minutes later and exposed himself again. The suspect also allegedly attempted to grab one of the victims, though it was not noted whether this occurred during the first or second incident of the night.
The 911 call from the first victim prompted a large-scale response from local law enforcement, with the area soon "saturated" by deputies and park rangers. After two-and-a-half hours of searching, the suspect was located in a wooded area, caught after a short foot-chase.
The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Glenn Braden, of Evergreen, and was found wearing the same clothing that was described by both victims.
While authorities believe the suspect is the same person involved in similar sexual predator encounters that took place at Flying J Ranch Park in Conifer and Three Sisters/Alderfer Park in Evergreen starting in April, they'll be conducting a photo line-up procedure with victims associated with other cases in hopes of confirming this detail.
Braden has been booked into the Jefferson County Jail for three counts of unlawful sexual contact and five counts of indecent exposure at this time.
In the prior cases that occurred that are believed to be linked to this case, the suspect was described as getting progressively more aggressive over time, in two cases fondling victims and in another case attempting to rip the clothing off of a victim.
At that time, the suspect was described as a white male, 20-30 years of age, with an athletic build and dark hair.
Authorities have not released Braden's mugshot pending the photo line-up portion of their investigation.
While Colorado's natural spaces tend to be mostly safe, it's important to know what signs of suspicious activity to watch out for and what to do when these signs are noticed. And remember – if you see something suspicious, report it to local authorities immediately. Here's a full list of 12 tips from OutThere Colorado regarding how to prevent a trail attack.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
