A 21-year-old man from Denver was arrested on Thursday night after allegedly leaving the scene of a fatal crash involving a bicycle in Aurora, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department.
The crash occurred near East Colfax Avenue and North Joliet Street.
Officers were dispatched to the scene at approximately 11:12 p.m., after receiving reports of a vehicle vs bicycle crash involving a black 2020 Nissan Altima.
Upon arrival at the scene, police discovered a 56-year-old man lying in the roadway with serious injuries. Sadly, the release said he died of his injuries at the scene.
At around 3 a.m., investigators located the Altima and its suspected driver, 21-year-old Jose Moya.
"The Altima had damage consistent with striking a bicycle and Moya admitted to being involved in a crash. He was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death," the release said.
East Colfax Avenue was closed in both directions between Joliet Street and Kingston Street while crews investigated the scene. It reopened at around 3:00 a.m.
This death represents the 26th traffic-related fatality in Aurora so far this year, the release.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.