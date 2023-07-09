Two arrests have been made in connection to the fatal shooting that took place on Interstate 70 last week, according to an update from the Denver Police Department (DPD).
The incident, which was initially reported as a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle, occurred near North Colorado Boulevard at approximately 1:18 a.m. on July 4.
Police later reported that upon further investigation the assumed crash was actually being investigated as a shooting. The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead later that day. The victim was only identified as an adult male.
On Saturday, police reported that two men, 21-year-old Cesar Ramirez-Rivera and 25-year-old Nelson Miranda-Rivas, were arrested in connection with the shooting, and are both being held for investigation of First Degree Murder.
"The investigation is ongoing and final determination of charges will be made by the Denver DA’s office," officials said.
No further information has been made available at this time.
