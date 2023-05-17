According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, two arrests have been made in a drive-by shooting that took place at a local trailhead.
The drive-by shooting happened in the early morning hours of May 13 at the Crown Rock Trailhead on Flagstaff Road. Two people were shot, including a 17-year-old male and an 18-year-old male. The 17-year-old sustained a serious leg injury that required surgery, while the 18-year-old sustained a minor injury.
The arrests were made after a search warrant was conducted at a residence in unincorporated Adams County near Highway 36 and North Pecos Street. In addition to arresting two suspects, detectives also impounded multiple vehicles that were believed to be involved in related crimes.
The two people that were arrested have been identified as Jafet Hernandez Gonzales, 21, and an unnamed 17-year-old. Both were charged with two counts of 1st Degree Attempted Murder, 1st Degree Assault, 2nd Degree Assault, and Felony Menacing. Additional charges are expected.
Detectives are continuing to interview additional witnesses. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
