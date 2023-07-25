Three people, including a 14-month-old baby, were involved in a serious ATV accident in Windsor on Monday, according to a news release from the Windsor Police Department (WPD).
The accident occurred at about 7:35 p.m. in the 1900 block of Blossom Grove Court.
According to the release, a 2018 Polaris RZR ATV flipped onto its side when the driver attempted to turn around in a cul-de-sac.
One of the passengers, a 35-year-old man, sustained serious injuries including a severed arm. The 14-month-old sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.
The ATV driver has since been identified as Antonio Arellano-Hernandez, 28, and has been charged with Vehicular Assault, a DUI, and Reckless Driving.
Anyone with information on this accident is asked to contact police at 970-674-6400.
