Thanks to many high-elevation points around the state and the colder weather found in these spots, Colorado tends to have a chance of getting snow during any month of the year. That held true this past weekend, as snow fell on peaks in the Sawatch Range, highlighting the need to stress the best safety practices for those tackling Colorado's fourteeners during the summer.
I was part of a small group that set out to hike 14,199-foot Mount Yale on Saturday. While the forecast showed a high chance of rain and summit temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s, the lack of lightning on the radar had us feeling confident in making the trek to the top with waterproof layers and warm gloves stowed securely in our backpacks.
As can be the case, the storms rolled in early at about 8:30 a.m., well ahead of the noon prediction. By the time we reached the summit at about 9:45 a.m., we were getting blasted by enough snow to limit visibility and make rocky surfaces quite slick. Coupled with gusty conditions, it almost – almost – made it feel as if we were stuck in some sort of mini-snow squall.
Thankfully, we had the waterproof gear we needed and were headed back down from the summit through a short stretch of manageable class two terrain roughly as soon as we reached the top of the peak.
Though the weather was only a minor inconvenience for us, the snow was a bit surprising. Of course, it's not like it was stacking up or anything like that, but for the unprepared or inexperienced, it could have meant trouble. The snow could have also caused problems had we been in more technical terrain.
The experience highlighted the need to continually promote the best practices for summer fourteener climbing, considering the chance of summer snow on a particularly cold and wet year.
Here are a few 'best practices' tips for climbing fourteeners related to the chance of cold rain and snow:
1. Pack warm layers, including gloves.
2. Always check the forecast beforehand, but prepare for conditions to be worse-than-expected. Remember, it doesn't take much for rain to freeze at a high elevation as temperatures start dropping and winds start whipping.
3. Don't forget waterproof layers – even a packable poncho is better than nothing.
4. Bring extra socks – yours might get wet.
5. Wear shoes with good traction – whether it's due to rain or snow, conditions might get slick with precipitation.
6. Don't forget to protect the pups either – waterproof layers, foot protection, a carrying device, and more are crucial.
7. Bring poles along. Muddy or wet trails can get slick and these can help with traction.
8. Beware of lightning – if you start hearing thunder claps, it's time to head down the mountain.
9. Don't be afraid to turn back. This can often be the smartest decision if factors start to make a climb too dangerous.
10. Pick your route carefully. Slick trails might not be a big deal on class one terrain, but on class three terrain, that's an entirely different story. If conditions are iffy, pick a trail that allows for less commitment and less fall risk.
