According to a social media post from the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office, they're on the hunt for the owner of a 'monkey' that was recently left behind by someone in the Butcher Creek area of Telluride.
Don't worry – a wild animal isn't on the loose. The 'monkey' featured in their announcement is a pink stuffed animal that got separated from its owner.
The sheriff's office asks that anyone with information about the toy contacts them directly as they seek to reunite the plush animal with its owner.
The Sheriff's Office can be contact by phone at 970-728-6347.
