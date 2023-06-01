In case you didn't know, President Joe Biden is in Colorado Springs to address Air Force Academy graduates at a Thursday ceremony. He arrived in the city on Wednesday evening, with his motorcade visiting various spots since.
As one might imagine, a lot of security precautions go into protecting Biden and his motorcade, one of which involves traffic control. Because of this, residents of Colorado Springs can expect to be impacted by lane closures and road delays until his post-speech departure.
One channel to follow for updates on significant closures is the Twitter page for the Colorado Springs branch of the Colorado State Patrol. That being said, due to the secrecy around Biden's schedule and the fluid nature of the trip, drivers can expect information at a relatively short notice.
This was the case when lanes were closed on I-25 on Thursday morning, with an announcement made at 8:26 a.m. for a closure that lasted through just after 9 a.m.
Another closure is expected this afternoon when the Biden motorcade travels from the Air Force Academy back to the Colorado Springs Airport, but the exact timing or information on the route remains unreleased.
