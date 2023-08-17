Beer lovers in Colorado are sure to love a stop at The Mayor of Old Town bar, which boasts 100 rotating beers on tap.
Located near Colorado State University in Fort Collins, the minds behind The Mayor of Old Town decided to open the spot after feeling as if there were "no great beer bars in 'the Napa Valley of Beer.'"
Owned and operated by locals, the spot has high reviews across the web, including a 4.6-star rating on Google and a 4.5-star rating on Yelp.
While the massive beer selection is what brings the spot the most attention, it's also known for the food, including a pretzel that's stuffed with jalapeño cream cheese and served with a raspberry jalapeño dipping sauce. The menu also features a long list of burgers and sandwiches, tacos, and 'beer hall favorites, which include dishes like beef stroganoff, shepherd's pie, macaroni and cheese, and fish and chips.
Explore the massive beer menu here, but also note that this spot offers full bar service, including wines and spirits.
