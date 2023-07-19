It's no secret that the entertainment world is abuzz about the new 'Barbie' movie, set to premiere this Friday as it fills theaters around the country with plenty of pink.
Coinciding with the release of the film, Denver's 'Tracks' nightclub will be hosting a 'Fantastic Plastic Roll' event, featuring dancing, skating, karaoke, and more.
On the website of the 'LGBTQ-plus-meets-roller rink' nightclub, they note that they've gotten plenty of requests for a skate party that follows the theme.
'Get lost in a fantasy as we transform everything into a plastic world you’ve only dreamed of! So bust out all the pink, lace up those skates, and get ready to Roll into the Plastic Fantastic!,' reads the description of the event.
Tickets for the event cost $10 and can be purchased ahead of time, with the event starting at 7 p.m. and lasting until 2 a.m. Attendees must be 21-plus and need to sign a waiver given the risky nature of skating. Entry covers skate rental, but personal skates can be used.
Find more information about the 'Fantastic Plastic Roll' event here.
