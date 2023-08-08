Between 2 p.m. and midnight on Tuesday, more severe weather is expected to hit Colorado, with the worst of the storms forecast in the northeast region of the state.
According to the National Weather Service, key threats will be baseball-size hail (2.75 inches in diameter), wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour, one to two tornados, and a slight risk of flash floods.
While the northern I-25 corridor could be susceptible to thunderstorms, this area falls outside of the region at the highest risk. Towns of Akron, Sterling, and Wray are located where a higher level of risk is present.
Find additional updates on the National Weather Service website.
