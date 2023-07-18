According to Rocky Mountain National Park officials, a bat was found caught in an abandoned and dangling fish hook at Dream Lake, later dying from the ordeal.
The fish hook was attached to a line caught in a tree, with the barbed nature of the hook strictly prohibited in catch-and-release waters of Rocky Mountain National Park.
Following the incident, park officials posted a reminder to visitors to never abandon hooks, as this can pose a deadly threat to birds, bats, and other wildlife.
Officials also encouraged the public to help them be on the lookout for items that may violate the 'leave no trace' principles, including abandoned fish hooks and trash, also asking the public to remove these items when found if safe to do so.
Not only are bats important for bug mitigation, capable of catching 150 mosquitos in just 15 minutes, they also help with pollination and dispersal of seeds.
