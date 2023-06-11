Excessive rainfall is expected to impact several areas along Colorado's Front Range on Sunday, bringing an increased risk of flash flooding.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a 'Flood Watch' that will remain in effect from 3 p.m. until late on Sunday night.
The areas highlighted in green on the map below are included in the watch.
"Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected across the area, beginning this afternoon and continuing through much of the overnight," NWS reported.
According to the service, 1 to 3 inches of rain could fall in these areas, especially where repeated rounds of heavy rain may occur.
"Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas," the service said.
Find additional updates on the National Weather Service website.
Remember to never drive through flooded roadways. Avoid flooding-prone areas including canyons, rivers, and burn scars, before, during, and after rainfall. Check cotrip.org for closures and delays on highways and roads across the state.
"You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued," according to NWS.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.