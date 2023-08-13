Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are searching for a small cinnamon-colored black bear that broke into a home and attacked an 82-year-old woman after midnight on Thursday night, in the early hours of Friday.
According to officials, the break-in occurred near Boncarbo, which is an unincorporated community west of Trinidad.
In the early morning hours of Friday, the woman reports being woken up by a crashing sound and her dog growling. Investigating the source, she opened the doors to her mud room and the bear leapt at her.
She pushed the bear off of her and closed the double doors into the room. The bear then started to scramble around the room, ultimately climbing onto a shelf and tearing off through an open window screen to escape.
During the encounter, the woman sustained multiple scratches on her legs, though she would ultimately deny medical treatment. She would later describe the bear as weighing less than 100 pounds, with officials noting this means it was likely a cub or yearling.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife were notified later in the day on Friday and immediately started to scour the area for the bear, setting up a trap for the animal should it return to the scene.
“Human health and safety always remain our top priority in any incident like this, regardless of how minor the injuries are,” said Mike Brown, CPW’s Area Wildlife Manager for the region. “CPW officers are doing everything we can to locate this bear. Luckily, the victim’s injuries consist of very minor scratches.”
If the bear is found, it will be euthanized per policy, as it is classified as a dangerous bear due to its attack on a human.
This is the second attack in the Trinidad area in two weeks and the fourth of 2023. Authorities do not believe the two attacks involved the same bear.
It's crucial those in bear country do their part to prevent bear-human encounters, including keeping trash inaccessible and locking all doors and windows. Generally, black bears tend to be shy and avoid humans, though they can react aggressively when desperate or when they feel threatened, the latter of which was likely the case in this most recent situation.
