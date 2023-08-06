According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, they're on the hunt for a bear that attacked a camper near Trinidad late on Saturday night.
While the camper was relaxing in a hammock at his campsite in the Purgatoire River bottoms, he heard a rustling noise. He turned on his headlamp to spot a black bear next to him. The bear then bit down on the man's upper right arm before turning and wandering away.
The man went to a nearby motel and called an ambulance, with CPW ultimately being notified of the situation after 10 p.m.
The camper's injuries were minor considering the situation, with a two-to-three inch bite on his arm. According to the camper, he didn't have any food or attractants that would have lured the bear to the campsite.
Per policy, any bear that attacks a human is considered dangerous and will be euthanized if caught.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers set up a trap for the bear should it return to the campsite. Dogs have also been used to look for the bear, with dogs being successful in locating a bear involved in an attack that happened earlier this month near Durango.
This is the third bear attack that has been reported in Colorado this year.
“Bear attacks are rare and we take them very seriously,” said Mike Brown, CPW’s Area Wildlife Manager for the region. “We are doing everything we can to locate this bear.
This situation goes to show that wild animals can be unpredictable, especially when spooked. When black bears feel trapped or threatened, they can behavior in an aggressive manner.
While the common recommendation is to 'play dead' during an attack involving grizzlies, which aren't known to be present in Colorado, during a black bear attack, one should fight back, focusing strikes on the bear's face and nose.
While the camper in this situation says they did not have attractants at the site, trash and food left out is a common reason for human-bear interactions while camping. Keep anything that smells like food locked away. A bear box can be a good means of preventing smells from escaping.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.