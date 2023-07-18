Once again, open and available trash nearly doomed a bear to die in Colorado.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a black bear cub was recently found stuck in a large metal dumpster in Douglas County, unable to escape.
Thankfully, wildlife officers and local deputies acted quickly to get the bear out of the dumpster with as little interference as possible.
By putting ladders in the dumpster, the young bear was able to climb out on its own, ultimately reuniting with its mother.
Officials reminded the public that open dumpsters should never be used for food trash, as this can pose a serious risk for hungry animals that might get stuck.
Large metal dumpsters can also pose a falling risk, as they can topple over, crushing animals to death as they attempt to climb in. This happened in Jefferson County in 2019, killing a 30-pound bear cub with officials believing it was the mother bear climbing into the dumpster that caused the dumpster to tip.
A video of the bear cub escaping the large Douglas County dumpster can be found below:
This video is just one example of why it's crucial to follow best practices when it comes to bears and accessible food sources. Not only does available trash encourage bears to travel into civilized areas where the chances of a negative human-bear interaction is more likely, some trash receptacles can also be hazardous. If you're in bear country, keep trash cans with food in them locked up. If using an open trash container, such as the one in the video, consider installing a removable lid or keep all food and other food-scented items out of the container.
