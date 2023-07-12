According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, they were forced to euthanize a black bear in the Boulder area after repeated attempts to relocate the bear and haze it away had failed.
The bear had been previously ear-tagged after first being reported as a local nuisance bear in June for getting into trash and causing other issues. The bear was relocated into a remote habitat at that time, but later returned to Boulder, again seeking out trash.
In multiple encounters, Boulder Animal Protection officers hazed the bear using pepper spray. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers also attempted to scare the bear off by using tasers. The bear was unresponsive to two taser deployments and turned to charge the officers, who shot it with a rubber bullet to stop the bear's approach. The bear then ran off.
These events took place in broad daylight, which is an unusual time for bears to be active in civilized areas, likely indicating a loss of fear of humans. This type of behavior increases the likelihood of a negative human-bear interaction.
On Wednesday morning, the same bear was found in a tree in the area of 16th Street and Baseline Road, with the decision made to euthanize the bear in the interest of public safety.
The female bear was sub-adult, estimated to be about 18 months old.
This was not the same bear that was relocated from the University of Colorado Boulder on Tuesday afternoon, with authorities opting to relocate that bear instead of euthanize it as that bear had not shown any signs of aggression toward humans.
Bear attacks are rare, but can take place in Colorado, especially when a bear is surprised or feels the need to be defensive. With human safety being a top priority for wildlife officers, the decision to euthanize a bear can be made when the bear is deemed a threat to the public.
In 2022, 94 bears were euthanized in Colorado.
The first bear attack of the year took place this week in Colorado near Durango, when a sheepherder was severely injured while defending his flock.
In Colorado, it's crucial that the public does their part to help keep wildlife wild. Remove possible bear attractants from the yard, such as available trash and bird seed, and utilize bear bags and bear boxes while in the backcountry.
