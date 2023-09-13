Trash is behind the death of another bear in Colorado.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a sick male black bear weighing about 400 pounds was euthanized over the weekend in Telluride after showing signs of severe intestinal blockage. A necropsy revealed many foreign objects in the bear's digestive system, including paper towels, disinfectant wipes, plastic wrappers, and a knife. Bacteria was also found in the bear's intestines, which were enlarged and in the beginning stages of decomposition.
The bear had previously been spotted in the local area and had been hazed away by law enforcement in the past, also believed to be involved in a home entry that took place in the summer.
The bear was found after a report of a sick or injured bear walking near the river trail in Telluride was received. Upon investigation, officials found the bear acting feverish with puffy eyes and discharge coming from its eyes and mouth. It was also in a humped position and reluctant to move, at one point even bluff charging a wildlife officer.
The decision was made to euthanize the bear to prevent further suffering and to protect humans in the area.
“We could not leave a sick bear like this knowing it was suffering and struggling to survive,” said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Rachel Sralla. “When you have a very fat 400-pound bear, it will take it ages to starve to death. That’s a horrific way to die, decaying from the inside out for that long. As officers, we had to make an unfavorable call. It’s a call we wish we never had to make.”
This incident serves as a reminder to all Coloradans to keep their trash secure and inaccessible by wildlife. Not only does accessible trash increase the likelihood of a negative human-animal interaction, it can also put an animal's health at risk.
Thus far this year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials have already responded to 37 human-bear conflicts in San Miguel County. The local town of Telluride tightened their policies around bear-proof trash cans in June, with failure to follow new guidelines resulting in fines and a potential court summons.
