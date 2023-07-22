The Douglas County Sheriff's Office asked the public to avoid the greenbelt area near the Roxborough Skate Park in Littleon after a bear cub was hit and killed by a car nearby on Wednesday.
"The mama bear is in the area and in a very dangerous mode right now. Please do not approach; just stay away from the area right now," the sheriff's office said in a tweet.
Later that day, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) cleared the area saying that there was no reason to believe that the bear is still in the area.
If you run into a bear, you should first observe its demeanor. If you accidentally sneak up on it and it appears to be surprised, remain calm.
Though unlikely, if the bear attacks, fight back.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.