According to a press release from University of Colorado Boulder, a bear on campus has resulted in a situation that's being closely monitored.
As many Coloradans know, black bears don't tend to be aggressive toward humans unless threatened, though a bear in a tree on the northwest side of the Engineering Center is still cause for caution.
The area has been roped off, with students asked to avoid the spot until the bear moves on.
Yet another reminder that wildlife is never far in Colorado.
