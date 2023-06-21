Last week, shocking footage of a bear clinging to a second-story window in the Steamboat Springs area emerged, going viral online. A later report from the Yampa Valley Bugle revealed that this bear has since been captured and euthanized as a result of its behavior.
Footage of the bear was highly-watched online, as the animal attempted to leave a home through an upper floor before re-entering the home to leave from the first level. The video of the bear has been viewed 100,000s of times on the YouTube platform alone.
Those familiar with Colorado Parks and Wildlife policy are likely unsurprised that the decision was made to kill the bear. In Colorado, human-wildlife interactions are closely monitored and when bears show signs of losing fear of humans, it can often be a death sentence.
Per a report from Steamboat Radio, the euthanized bear had been involved in at least three home break-ins and other attempted break-ins. Colorado Parks and Wildlife noted that they had been attempting to capture the bear and that if they were successful, the bear would be killed.
A total of 94 bears were euthanized in Colorado last year, with accessible trash being blamed in many cases.
Bears tend to be creatures of habit and are highly-intelligent when it comes to finding food. They're known to open doors and windows in search of sustenance, also with a tendency to re-visit areas where they've been successful at finding food in the past.
The death of this bear provides another example of why it's so crucial to keep doors and windows locked on homes in areas where wildlife is present.
It's also crucial to keep potential food sources – or even items that merely smell like food – locked away from wildlife. This includes trash, as well as scented items like chapstick and sunblock.
