Evidence that a bear attempted to break into a Colorado Parks and Wildlife truck that was hauling a deer carcass was discovered on Thursday.
According to a tweet from CPW, wildlife officer Drew Vrbenec identified bear prints on the door and roof of the truck and a nose print on the left window.
There was also evidence to suggest that the bear tried to open both of the truck's doors.
"It's a good reminder to remove attractants from your vehicles or risk a bear getting inside and destroying the interior. In this case, CPW Officer Drew Vrbenec had been carrying a stinky deer carcass. More common are groceries, soda, candy, air fresheners that bring bears," the tweet reads.
