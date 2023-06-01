According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, their team successfully rehabilitated a bear that was found on the brink of death over winter.
The two-to-three-year-old bear was located off of Highway 133 near McClure Pass after coming out of its den during the winter season. This untimely emergence was likely due to the bear facing starvation, with its weight estimated at just 25 pounds and its fat stores depleted.
Facial trauma also pointed to a possible vehicle collision the prior summer, which is what may have prevented the animal from being able to pack on enough weight for hibernation.
After spending most of the winter season in a den box at the Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, the bear was able to recover from the poor condition in which it was found. With a good diet and enough time, the bear reached 93 pounds, which was deemed to be healthy enough for re-release.
The bear was released last Friday with a GPS collar that will allow officials to track the animal.
If you happen to encounter an animal that is struggling, as this bear was, do not attempt to intervene. Instead, contact local wildlife authorities and let them determine how to respond.
