There's a water buffalo missing in Colorado and her owners have turned to the public for help in finding their beloved bovine.
Named Moochi, this 14-month-old water buffalo has been missing from a farm in the Eastern Colorado town of Agate since August 8.
According to owner Laura Jean Perry, there's a possibility that she simply got out and wandered off, though there's also suspicion she was stolen due to some tire tracks that were spotted near one of the gates.
"This sweet girl may have loaded herself onto a trailer because she's soooo trusting of people," wrote Jean in an August 13 Facebook post announcing the missing animal.
Since the initial post, the owner has mentioned that drones, posting of flyers, and boots on the ground have been used to turn "Eastern Colorado upside down for her." Owners have also contacted livestock auction houses, the Elbert County Sheriff's Office, and the brand inspector.
The owner also noted that Moochi may be hiding in a pond somewhere nearby, as this is typical behavior for water buffalo. If so, she's may only have her head above water and could be difficult to spot.
A missing animal post from Stolen Horse International NetPosse ID describes Moochi as a rare 'buff-colored' water buffalo with 12-inch horns that curl backward and a white 'long hair-star' on her forehead that may be covered in dirt if she entered a pond.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Elbert County Sheriff's Office or to contact owner Laura Perry, who has been posting publicly about the situation on her Facebook page. The number 720-854-4990 was also provided on a missing animal poster.
While wild water buffalo are often described as one of the most dangerous animals in the world, water buffalo living a farm lifestyle tend to lack this aggressive behavior. Either way, don't approach the animal if it's spotted, instead call in to report the sighting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.