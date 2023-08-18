According to results recently posted by USA Today's '10Best Readers Choice Awards,' the best 'dude ranch' in the country is located in Colorado.
What's a dude ranch? Merriam-Webster says its a "vacation resort offering activities typical of western ranches."
Based on the results of the USA Today ranking, those looking to check out the country's best 'dude ranch' should travel to Livermore, Colorado's Cherokee Park Ranch, which is home to a 120-year-old lodge and multiple cabins, offering plenty of 'Wild West' activities for guest enjoyment.
Located about 15 miles north of Fort Collins, this family-owned all-inclusive spot offers fly fishing, horseback riding, square dancing, and more. Plus, there's plenty of wildlife on-site, including elk, deer, coyotes, and bald eagles.
Rated five of five stars on Google Reviews, it's no surprise this spot ended up ranking as the number one 'dude ranch' nationwide in the USA Today vote.
Cherokee Park Ranch wasn't the only Centennial State spot to get a shoutout from USA Today either, with Granby's C Lazy U Ranch ranking eighth on their top ten list and Clark's Vista Verde Guest Ranch ranking ninth.
Explore the full list of 'best dude ranches' here.
