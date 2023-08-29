On the night of August 30, an August 'Blue Moon' will appear, being the "biggest and brightest" full moon of the year, according to Space.com.
While the appearance of a blue moon is special in itself – being the second of two full moons to fall in a single calendar month, this blue moon will also be a 'supermoon,' which is when a full moon coincides with when the moon is closest to earth on its orbital path.
While blue moons occur every couple of years or so, what makes this full moon particularly special is the supermoon aspect that's also tagged to the celestial event.
According to NASA, the next super blue moons won't be seen until January and March of 2037 – nearly 14 years from now.
An unmissable sight for photographers and stargazers, this week's super blue moon is sure to delight. It'll be easy to spot provided cloud coverage is clear – just go outside and find the moon on Wednesday evening.
According to the National Weather Service, skies are currently expected to be mostly cloud-free above Colorado during this time.
