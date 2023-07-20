The 47-year-old tourist that was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park on Monday has taken to Facebook to share about the near-fatal attack and to give an update on her condition.
The woman, Amber Harris, was visiting Yellowstone from Arizona with her boyfriend and daughter. According to the Facebook post, Harris and her boyfriend were walking through a field toward Yellowstone Lake when they spotted two bison roughly 50 yards away.
"We watched him drop and roll in the dirt, like a dog would. He got up on his feet and started walking then running towards us," Harris said.
She had to be transported to a hospital via helicopter with significant injuries. According to the Facebook post, Harris sustained seven spinal fractures, bilateral collapsed lungs, and bruising.
She also shared that her boyfriend was planning to propose while the three were at Yellowstone.
"So my love got down on one knee beside my hospital bed last night and formally asked me to be his wife. Without any hesitation I said 'yes,'" she said.
A GoFundMe has been published to help pay for Harris's' medical treatment.
