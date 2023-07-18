On Monday at about 5:00 p.m., Colorado Springs Police Department officers were dispatched to a trail on the southern side of Garden of the Gods following the report of a naked man with a knife. A park ranger who made the report suspected that the man was high on something.
An officer at the scene attempted to negotiate with the man, who had cut himself and was covered in blood. The nude male was non-responsive.
Fogger spray was used and the man was taken to the ground with a soft shield, with officers separating the man from the blade, described as a kitchen knife.
The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for "sawing through his right hand and stabbing himself in the right eye."
No officers were injured. According to the police blotter report on the incident, no arrest was made.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.